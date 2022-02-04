VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 890.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.13. 16,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.