Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.
Ushio Company Profile
Further Reading: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.