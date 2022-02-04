Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

