US Bancorp DE Sells 749 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

