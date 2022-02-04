US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCYC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

