US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.08 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

