Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.