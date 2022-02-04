Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULH opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $477.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

