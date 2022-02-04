Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Universal has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.55 on Friday. Universal has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Universal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

