United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $216.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

