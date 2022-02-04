United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

