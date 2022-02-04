Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Board Declares Share Buyback Program

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

