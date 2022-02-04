Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.81

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.81 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 13.63 ($0.18). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.09 ($0.19), with a volume of 144,950 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.81.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

