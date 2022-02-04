Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,400 ($45.71) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,815 ($51.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £97.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,894.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,961.87. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

