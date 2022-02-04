Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 74,804 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

