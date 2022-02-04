Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 74,804 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
