Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Under Armour by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 882,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after buying an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Under Armour by 1,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 448,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,390 shares of company stock worth $6,649,875 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

