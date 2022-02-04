UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,603. UiPath has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

