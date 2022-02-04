UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

