U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of U.S. Silica worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $717.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

