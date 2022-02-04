Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.92 on Friday, hitting C$23.38. 57,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

