Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.92 on Friday, hitting C$23.38. 57,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
