Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.18

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $34.01. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

