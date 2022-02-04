Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.92

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$103.92 and traded as low as C$99.51. Tucows shares last traded at C$99.55, with a volume of 18,626 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

