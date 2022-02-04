Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.