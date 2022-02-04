Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $17,072.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $17,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $89.40 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 202,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

