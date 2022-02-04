Truist Financial Weighs in on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $14.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $152.67 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $146.86 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

