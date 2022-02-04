Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.00. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

