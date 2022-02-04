Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $110.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $106.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $133.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $156.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $180.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $204.88 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,828.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,829.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

