TrueFi Market Capitalization Reaches $106.28 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $106.28 million and $7.16 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

