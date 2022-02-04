TrueCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,020% compared to the average volume of 290 put options.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,293 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

