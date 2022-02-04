TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0639

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $935.04 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003780 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,800,080,498 coins and its circulating supply is 101,800,063,932 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

