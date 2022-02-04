Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,431 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $289.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

