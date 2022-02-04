Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,580 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

