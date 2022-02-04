Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

