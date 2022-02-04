Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 73,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.