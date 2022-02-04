Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,123 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

