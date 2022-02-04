Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,457 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.11.

WIX stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.