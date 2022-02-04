Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TPRKY stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $19.87. 23,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,695. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

