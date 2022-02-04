Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

