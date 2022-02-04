Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 60,698 shares.The stock last traded at $78.21 and had previously closed at $81.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

