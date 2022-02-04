Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,580% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

GLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $933.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

