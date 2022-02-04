Traders Buy High Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,537 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESMT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.