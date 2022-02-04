Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $144.42 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

