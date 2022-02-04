Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.57.
TXG stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
