Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

TXG stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

