Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

