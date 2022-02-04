TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

X traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.85. 20,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

