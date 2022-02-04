Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $273,757.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $273,757.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00112518 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

