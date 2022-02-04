THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.50 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

