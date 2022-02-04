The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($10.22) price objective on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.07) to GBX 730 ($9.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.68) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 736.43 ($9.90).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 711.82 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 798.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 752.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 556 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.