The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

