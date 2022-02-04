The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. 186,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.