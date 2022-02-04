The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Hershey has increased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

